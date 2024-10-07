7 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Oct, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool – € 449,000

by
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool - € 449

Villa

Orihuela Costa, Alicante

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 449,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool - € 449,000

Welcome to this wonderful Spanish villa in Los Dolses – a modern oasis that combines style and functionality with 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 elegant bathrooms, complemented by an additional guest toilet. The tastefully renovated property, which extends over 210 m² and is distributed over three floors, offers plenty of space for family and friends. On the ground floor you will find a separate kitchen, which gives the possibility of dividing the house into two independent living spaces – ideal for guests or long-distance visitors. From here you also have direct access to the inviting heated… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Outrage after plans to build a hotel in a natural beauty spot in Malaga are given the green light

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Horror house fire kills four members of the same family in Spain's Andalucia

Horror house fire kills four members of the same family in Spain’s Andalucia

FOUR members of a family died in a house fire

Unleashing the Tech Wizards: The Comedy and Magic of PC Health Checks

ALRIGHT, buckle up for the digital adventure of a lifetime