4 bedroom Villa for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool – € 449,000

Villa Orihuela Costa, Alicante 4 beds 3 baths € 449,000

Welcome to this wonderful Spanish villa in Los Dolses – a modern oasis that combines style and functionality with 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 elegant bathrooms, complemented by an additional guest toilet. The tastefully renovated property, which extends over 210 m² and is distributed over three floors, offers plenty of space for family and friends. On the ground floor you will find a separate kitchen, which gives the possibility of dividing the house into two independent living spaces – ideal for guests or long-distance visitors. From here you also have direct access to the inviting heated… See full property details