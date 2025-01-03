3 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Jan, 2025 @ 18:00
··
1 min read

Vicious robbers attacked elderly victims who were ‘dragged’ by car along streets of Costa Blanca tourist spot

by
Vicious robbers attacked elderly victims who were 'dragged' by car along streets of Costa Blanca tourist spot

A SPANISH couple drove 200 kilometres to Torrevieja to rob elderly people in the street by snatching items as they passed by in their car.

The so-called ‘pull method’ ended up with the vehicle dragging some of the victims who suffered bruises, abrasions or even fractures.

In such cases, the targeted person would refuse to let go of their handbag or other property.

READ MORE:

ARRESTED DUO AT TORREVIEJA GUARDIA HQ

The man, 28, and woman, 30, travelled from Albacete and had access to a holiday home which became their operational base for a few weeks.

The Guardia Civil received reports of multiple street robberies involving either a grab from a car or a person getting getting out to threaten an elderly victim with a sharp object.

The crimes generated a lot of concern amongst residents, especially over the level of violence.

After committing the first theft, the Guardia identified the suspects within a fortnight.

The couple have been jailed by a Torrevieja court after being charged with three violent robberies and one count of theft.

Inquiries are still ongoing with the possibility that additional victims of the Albacete duo may be identified.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Disgraced ex-King of Spain, Juan Carlos, celebrates his 87th birthday this weekend with lavish party and concert at luxury Abu Dhabi mansion
Previous Story

Disgraced ex-King of Spain Juan Carlos celebrates 87th birthday with lavish party and concert in Abu Dhabi

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Pictured: Spanish student, 22, who was gored to death by an elephant in Thailand

A SPANISH tourist has died after being gored by an
Disgraced ex-King of Spain, Juan Carlos, celebrates his 87th birthday this weekend with lavish party and concert at luxury Abu Dhabi mansion

Disgraced ex-King of Spain Juan Carlos celebrates 87th birthday with lavish party and concert in Abu Dhabi

SPAIN’S King Emeritus, Juan Carlos, will celebrate his 87th birthday