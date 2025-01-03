Disgraced ex-King of Spain Juan Carlos celebrates 87th birthday with lavish party and concert in Abu Dhabi

SPAIN’S King Emeritus, Juan Carlos, will celebrate his 87th birthday at his Abu Dhabi mansion on Sunday with what has been described as a ‘lavish’ party.

Rumours and leaks suggest that the former monarch will enjoy toasting his latest milestone in style which he did last year with a flamenco-themed knees-up.

This year’s event will include a special concert by the veteran Spanish singing duo Los del Rio- one of Juan Carlos’ favourite music acts.

It’s suggested that around 30 friends will be in attendance along with some family members who jetted in for the New Year celebrations, including daughters Elena and Cristina.

Unsurprisingly, his son King Felipe and his wife Letizia will not be there- likewise Juan Carlos’ wife Sofia.

Expected to turn up will be eldest grandson, Felipe Juan Froilan, who has lived in Abu Dhabi for two years.

The friends on the guest list include Pedro Campos who has hosted the King Emeritus on his return visits to Spain.

The former head of the King’s House, Fernando Almansa, is also expected.

Reports say the festivities are lasting for several days and that reservations have been made in exclusive hotels.

Some family members are almost certainly staying at the mansion in Nurai which covers 3,000 m2 and has six en-suite bedrooms and an adjoining plot of 4,000 square meters with access to a private beach.

The event will almost certainly take the Emeritus King’s mind off an accusation and a fresh legal challenge made in November over tax dodging in Spain.







