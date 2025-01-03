3 Jan, 2025
3 Jan, 2025 @ 16:39
·
1 min read

Pictured: Spanish student, 22, who was gored to death by an elephant in Thailand

by

A SPANISH tourist has died after being gored by an elephant’s tusk in Thailand.

The 22-year-old was ‘attacked’ on Friday while bathing with the animal at the Koh Yao Elephant Care centre on the island of Yao Yai (stock photo of the centre above right).

She has been named as Blanca Ojanguren (pictured above left), and was known for her love of traveling and experiencing new cultures, reports El Español.

The death has been confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Spanish Embassy is assisting her relatives.

The young woman was from Valladolid and had been studying Law and International Relations at the University of Navarra, in Pamplona, ??since 2020, reports Diario de Navarra.

Local police in Thailand first reported the death, which was later confirmed by the elephant centre.

A worker explained that the tourist was bathing the elephant when she passed in front of the animal and it ‘stuck a tusk in her,’ causing injuries from which she later died.

“The Consulate in Bangkok is in contact with the relatives, offering all necessary consular assistance,” said Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares.

Washing elephants, or bathing with them, are popular activities for tourists in Thailand.

Most incidents with elephants usually occur with wild specimens, which sometimes cross into areas inhabited by people, due to the loss of natural habitat.

In the last 12 years, there have been 240 deaths due to attacks by wild elephants, including 39 fatalities in 2024, according to data from the Department of National Parks cited by The Nation newspaper.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

