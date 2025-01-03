John Hardy: Police in Northern Ireland issue statement on Belfast man missing from Alicante

POLICE in Northern Ireland have issued a statement to the public amid the ongoing search for missing Belfast man John Hardy.

The 37-year-old father-of-two has been missing since December 14, when he was due to drive from Alicante to Benidorm but never arrived.

His family believe he was ‘lured’ to Spain by a ‘friend’ who shot and killed him before disposing of the body.

His last contact with his family was a ‘distressed’ phone call on the day he disappeared, before he missed his flight home on December 18.

The police in Northern Ireland (PSNI) have now opened a public portal so that anyone can send in evidence or information relevant to the case.

The force said it has been working closely with John’s family and other law enforcement agencies.

It added that has offered assistance to Spanish police and will assist when asked to, while Family Liaison Officers are providing support to relatives.

A spokesperson said: “While the investigation must be progressed by Spanish police, the Police Service of Northern Ireland have made an offer of assistance to police in Spain and will assist with any local enquiries as requested by them.

“We would ask anyone who believes they may have information which could assist the Spanish Investigation Team with their investigation to contact us on 101.

“Any photographs or footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with the Police Service of Northern Ireland through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI24T24-PO1 and that information will be forwarded to Spanish Police.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Northern Ireland K9 Search and Rescue charity has flown out a team and a sniffer dog to assist the search.

It said in a statement last night: “Seven of our team and one K9 are on their way to Alicante, Spain from various airports, in the search for a missing man from Northern Ireland.

“We will join Evolsar colleagues from SAR Team, also with a K9. We hope to update you on our progress.”

Members of K9 search and rescue team land in Alicante (right), while left, specialist sniffer dog who will assist them

The Guardia Civil told the Olive Press today: “On December 21, the Guardia Civil of Alicante learned of the disappearance of a 37-year-old (Northern) Irish man named John Hardy.

“Since then, all agents have been carrying out search efforts, but have not been able to provide any further information at this time.”

There is now a 50-strong crew of mostly Northern Irish residents who are helping search the Cabo Roig area of Alicante and Torrevieja.

John’s sister Courtney George told El Español this week: “It’s been the worst New Year’s Eve of our lives, I don’t want it to be 2025.”

Relatives, including John’s father Billy George, are convinced he was murdered after being ‘lured’ to Spain under ‘false’ pretences of a holiday.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Belfast on New Year’s Eve as they demanded answers from those who know what happened.

John arrived to Alicante on December 4 and was due to fly back to Belfast on December 18 for Christmas, but never made his flight.

Courtney claimed: “His friend is the main suspect. He is not a good person, he was dangerous and had drugs and weapons.”

She said the friend, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has offered no help to find John and could have fled to Thailand immediately after the alleged crime – although she admitted they have no concrete evidence to support that theory.

Sources from the Judicial Police of Pilar de la Horadada told El Español that the case is still being treated as missing persons investigation – despite previous reports in Northern Irish media that it was being treated as a crime.

Courtney added: “Family members, friends and people from Belfast have come who want to help look for his body. We are a big family, and John was well known and loved.

“We are searching in Alicante, Benidorm and Torrevieja. We only want his body back, that is why we are offering a large reward. We want to go home to bury him and never return to Spain again.”

She admitted than Spanish police ‘are helping’ but that the police system is ‘very different’ from Belfast.

Other family members criticised Spanish authorities at the outset of the search for what they initially perceived as inaction.

It comes after John’s brother Darren told The Irish News that the incident ‘is all linked back home’, adding: “We were told as soon as we got out here that John had been killed, that he had been shot.

“John was lured here on false information to meet friends on a holiday. John was lured over here to be shot dead… he thought he was coming over here for a few days and would be home after that. But John’s not coming home alive.”

Darren said he believes those responsible carried out the alleged killing in Spain because it would be easier for them to ‘get away with it’.

But he said they have underestimated the amount of support that John has back home.

Echoing John’s cousin’s sentiments last week, he also criticised Spanish police, claiming they are ‘not taking the information we have given them about that seriously.’

He claimed: “When we went to the police station the other day, they told us to leave. They told us to get out and that was that.

“We are getting nowhere with the police services over here, there has been no searches, no dogs, no rescue teams. It’s as if it hasn’t happened.”

Darren went on to admit that John had become involved in the criminal world but was ‘loved unconditionally’.

He said he ‘lived for his kids’ and ‘would have done anything for them’, describing him as the family’s ‘go-to person if you were having a bad day.’

The Alicante Guardia Civil said in a statement: “The Guardia Civil in Alicante were informed of the disappearance of a 37-year-old Irish man on 21 December, by the name of John Hardy.

“From that moment our agents have been carrying out search efforts, and are unable to provide any information at this time.”

Spanish police are known for keeping their cards close to their chests during any investigation.