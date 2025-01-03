3 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
3 Jan, 2025 @ 19:43
·
1 min read

Fears for missing Brit in Benidorm who left pub at closing time and never arrived home – despite living ‘two minutes away’

by

AN appeal has been launched to find a British man who was last seen leaving a pub in Benidorm last night.

Rickie Baillie left the Ibrox Bar at closing time at 10pm on Thursday but never arrived home, despite his apartment reportedly being just a two minutes’ walk away.

The bar said in a statement online: “Our dear friend and customer Rickie Baillie left the bar last night when it closed at 10pm to go home back to his appartment, it’s only a two-minute walk but he did not arrive back to the appartment…

“As you can imagine we are all very worried about him. All hospitals have been called but there is no sign of him. No help from police as of yet.

“Anyone that knows him knows this is totally out of character for Rickie so we ask for everyone to please keep an eye out of if anyone seen him after 10pm last night please message us.”

It added: “He had his walking stick and was wearing this hat and his Rangers top… He needs to take his very important medication so it’s absolutely vital we find him ASAP.”

If you have seen Rickie or believe you know where he is, contact tips@theolivepress.es.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

John Hardy: Police in Northern Ireland issue statement on Belfast man missing from Alicante

Latest from Benidorm

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

John Hardy: Police in Northern Ireland issue statement on Belfast man missing from Alicante

POLICE in Northern Ireland have issued a statement to the

Pictured: Spanish student, 22, who was gored to death by an elephant in Thailand

A SPANISH tourist has died after being gored by an