Fears for missing Brit in Benidorm who left pub at closing time and never arrived home – despite living ‘two minutes away’

AN appeal has been launched to find a British man who was last seen leaving a pub in Benidorm last night.

Rickie Baillie left the Ibrox Bar at closing time at 10pm on Thursday but never arrived home, despite his apartment reportedly being just a two minutes’ walk away.

The bar said in a statement online: “Our dear friend and customer Rickie Baillie left the bar last night when it closed at 10pm to go home back to his appartment, it’s only a two-minute walk but he did not arrive back to the appartment…

“As you can imagine we are all very worried about him. All hospitals have been called but there is no sign of him. No help from police as of yet.

“Anyone that knows him knows this is totally out of character for Rickie so we ask for everyone to please keep an eye out of if anyone seen him after 10pm last night please message us.”

It added: “He had his walking stick and was wearing this hat and his Rangers top… He needs to take his very important medication so it’s absolutely vital we find him ASAP.”

If you have seen Rickie or believe you know where he is, contact tips@theolivepress.es.