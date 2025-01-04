4 Jan, 2025
4 Jan, 2025 @ 14:16
2 mins read

Missing Brit is found ‘battered and bruised’ in Benidorm after savage beating left him hospitalised – as others report similar attacks

A MISSING Brit has been found after disappearing from Benidorm following last orders at a popular pub.

Ricky Baillie left the Ibrox Bar at closing time at 10pm on Thursday but never arrived home, despite his apartment reportedly being just a two-minute walk away.

It has since emerged that he was attacked on his way home and ended up being hospitalised.

A friend told the Olive Press today that he was ‘robbed’ and ‘kicked senseless’ in a horrific attack.

The Ibrox is a Rangers FC bar situated next to the resort’s main party strip. Ricky was using a walking stick when he was set upon.

It said in statement today: “He’s been found! Very battered and bruised but he’s safe and going to be just fine. We would like to thank everyone for all your help.”

Friends and regular visitors commented on the update saying they had experienced similar incidents recently.

One wrote: “What’s going on over there at the moment? Me and my daughter were attacked with my friend and her son when we came over last three weeks ago, then every day I’m seeing poor people being mugged or beaten or robbed.

“We love Benners we’re back in February but don’t think I’ll be coming down to the strip for a while… or near it.”

It comes as the search for a Belfast father-of-two John Hardy continues in Alicante.

The 37-year-old father-of-two has been missing since December 14, when he was due to drive from Alicante to Benidorm but never arrived.

Missing: John Hardy has not been seen or heard from since December 14

His family believe he was ‘lured’ to Spain by a ‘friend’ who shot and killed him before disposing of the body.

His last contact with his family was a ‘distressed’ phone call on the day he disappeared, before he missed his flight home on December 18.

The police in Northern Ireland (PSNI) have now opened a public portal so that anyone can send in evidence or information relevant to the case.

The force said it has been working closely with John’s family and other law enforcement agencies.

It added that has offered assistance to Spanish police and will assist when asked to, while Family Liaison Officers are providing support to relatives.

A spokesperson said: “While the investigation must be progressed by Spanish police, the Police Service of Northern Ireland have made an offer of assistance to police in Spain and will assist with any local enquiries as requested by them.

“We would ask anyone who believes they may have information which could assist the Spanish Investigation Team with their investigation to contact us on 101.

“Any photographs or footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with the Police Service of Northern Ireland through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI24T24-PO1 and that information will be forwarded to Spanish Police.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

