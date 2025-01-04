Benidorm legend ‘Dutch Danny’ dies: Brits raise funds for funeral ‘as his family is not interested’

TRIBUTES have poured in for a staple of the Benidorm community following his sudden death this week.

Much-loved ‘Dutch Danny’ passed away after reportedly being rushed to hospital on January 2.

He lived on the streets for many years but entertained countless Brits and locals with his ukulele playing and unique personality.

The expat community has now set up a fundraiser to help pay for his cremation and its just shy of its €1,200 target.

The fundraiser, launched by a Dutch friend, reads: “We need to €1200 to pay for his cremation as his family are not interested in helping him to his resting place…

“As you all heard, our Benidorm legend has passed away, who didn’t know him? Danny, guitar man, old fool, whatever we called him, he was a special man, didn’t ask for anything and didn’t want to take anything, except a can of beer, this man himself chose to leave his family behind and live on the street, was not a bother to anyone and even brought a smile to many people.

“Danny has family but they don’t care about him, I brought Danny money every week, food, clothes and of course a can of beer that he loved, a funeral without fuss costs €1,200, – I I will pay this in full for him out of my own pocket if no one helps, but I still ask everyone for a small contribution.

“Most who come to Benidorm always visit Danny for a drink or bring some money and clothes, so here I ask them to pay their last respects, as he always said, I don’t want your money.”

Another tribute said: “Every day Danny was one of the first people to say good morning to me from his bench near Marianos. The last few days the mornings here have been a lot quieter.

“Now that the sad news of the passing of Dutch Danny has been confirmed, a small tribute has been made on ‘his’ bench.

“Feel free to place flowers, photos, a can of beer, nice words or to light a candle for him. Let’s keep the memories of this Benidorm Legend alive.”

City Streets Community Project Benidorm said: “We will be approaching Benidorm Town Hall to ask permission to turn Dutch Danny’s bench into a ‘Conversation Bench’ these have proved popular recently in Albir and moves to promote conversation and unity in the community.

“Danny was loved by us all and a plaque on his bench will serve the community and immortalise our friend.”