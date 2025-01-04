4 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Jan, 2025 @ 14:52
·
1 min read

Benidorm legend ‘Dutch Danny’ dies: Brits raise funds for funeral ‘as his family is not interested’

by

TRIBUTES have poured in for a staple of the Benidorm community following his sudden death this week.

Much-loved ‘Dutch Danny’ passed away after reportedly being rushed to hospital on January 2.

He lived on the streets for many years but entertained countless Brits and locals with his ukulele playing and unique personality.

The expat community has now set up a fundraiser to help pay for his cremation and its just shy of its €1,200 target.

The fundraiser, launched by a Dutch friend, reads: “We need to €1200 to pay for his cremation as his family are not interested in helping him to his resting place…

“As you all heard, our Benidorm legend has passed away, who didn’t know him? Danny, guitar man, old fool, whatever we called him, he was a special man, didn’t ask for anything and didn’t want to take anything, except a can of beer, this man himself chose to leave his family behind and live on the street, was not a bother to anyone and even brought a smile to many people.

“Danny has family but they don’t care about him, I brought Danny money every week, food, clothes and of course a can of beer that he loved, a funeral without fuss costs €1,200, – I I will pay this in full for him out of my own pocket if no one helps, but I still ask everyone for a small contribution.

“Most who come to Benidorm always visit Danny for a drink or bring some money and clothes, so here I ask them to pay their last respects, as he always said, I don’t want your money.”

Another tribute said: “Every day Danny was one of the first people to say good morning to me from his bench near Marianos. The last few days the mornings here have been a lot quieter.

“Now that the sad news of the passing of Dutch Danny has been confirmed, a small tribute has been made on ‘his’ bench.

“Feel free to place flowers, photos, a can of beer, nice words or to light a candle for him. Let’s keep the memories of this Benidorm Legend alive.”

City Streets Community Project Benidorm said: “We will be approaching Benidorm Town Hall to ask permission to turn Dutch Danny’s bench into a ‘Conversation Bench’ these have proved popular recently in Albir and moves to promote conversation and unity in the community.

“Danny was loved by us all and a plaque on his bench will serve the community and immortalise our friend.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Missing Brit is found ‘battered and bruised’ in Benidorm after savage beating left him hospitalised – as others report similar attacks

Latest from Benidorm

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

MIETEN WIRD ZUM LUXUS IN ANDALUSIEN, DA DIE MITPREISE UM 10,5 PROZENT STEIGEN: DAS SIND DIE TEUERSTEN GEGENDEN

VON WALTER FINCH  Das vergangene Jahr war für viele Menschen

SPANIEN BRICHT EINEN MONAT VOR ENDE DES JAHRES DEN REKORD AN AUSLÄNDISCHEN TOURISTEN 

Von ALEX TRELINSKI  SPANIEN hat im Jahr 2024 einen Rekord