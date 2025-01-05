Brit travel chaos as snow forces closure of major airports: Flights to Spain among the delayed

BRITS hoping to jet away to Spain today have had their plans put on ice thanks to heavy snowfall.

Manchester Airport, Liverpool John Lennon Airport and Leeds Bradford Airport have all closed their runways this morning following a deluge of the white stuff overnight.

It means countless flights to Spain and elsewhere are delayed until further notice. Britsol and Birmingham airports also closed their runways on Saturday but have since reopened them.

In its latest update little after 7am, Manchester Airport wrote on X: “Our runways remain closed as we continue to clear the airfield after continued heavy snow in the last hour.

“We prioritise the health and safety of our passengers and operations will resume as soon as possible.

Due to snow, the runway is temporarily closed but the airport remains open, please contact your airline for flight information. We are working hard to clear the runway and will provide an update at 08:45 pic.twitter.com/QxiFw9bqsE — Liverpool John Lennon Airport (@LPL_Airport) January 5, 2025

Snow day? ??

Manchester has been hit with quite a bit of snow and still coming down #snow #mufc #futv pic.twitter.com/HlZkkTtH3F — FUTV (@ForeverUtdTV) January 5, 2025

“Please check with your airline for the latest flight information. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool John Lennon Airport said: “Due to snow, the runway is temporarily closed but the airport remains open, please contact your airline for flight information.

“We are working hard to clear the runway and will provide an update at 8.45.”

One passenger on X said their flight from Doha to Manchester was being diverted to Birmingham.

Meanwhile, others fumed at the airports, accusing them of failing to ‘be prepared’ for the snow.

One said: “Pathetic, should have people clearing the snow in ploughs all night. This country is a joke.”

Another said: “How is this even possible? We now know to the minute when snow is coming and how much will fall. Why can’t airports prepare for it?”

Britain has been hit by an Arctic blast this weekend, sending temperatures plummeting below 0C across large parts of the country.