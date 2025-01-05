2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Malaga city – € 349,000

Apartment Málaga, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 349,000

Discover this bright and cosy, 2 bedrooms, 70 square metre flat, perfect for up to 4 people, just a short walk from the centre of Malaga. With Airbnb License! Enjoy the tranquillity of a residential area while having easy access to all the city's offerings. Features Bedrooms: Two comfortable bedrooms; a master bedroom with a 180×200 cm double bed and a twin bedroom with two single beds. Bathroom: Equipped with a modern Japanese WC and a shower, providing a touch of luxury and comfort. Living Room: Spacious and bright, ideal for relaxing after a day of sightseeing. Kitchen: Fully equipped… See full property details