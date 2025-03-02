2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Herradura – € 390,000

Discover your oasis by the sea in La Herradura! This charming apartment, located in the prestigious Punta de la Mona urbanization, offers you the perfect combination of comfort and impressive views. Located on the first floor, just a short walk from the beach, this 101 m² apartment has two cozy bedrooms and a full bathroom. The kitchen and living room open to a large 28-meter terrace, where you can enjoy wonderful views of the bay and sunsets that will take your breath away all year round. Built in 1975 and in good condition, this apartment is a second-hand gem that retains its original… See full property details

Apartment

La Herradura, Granada

2 beds 1 baths

€ 390,000