1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Costa Adeje with pool – € 279,950

Located in the heart of the tourist area, this third floor, one bedroom apartment offers location, views and endless shopping & entertainment on your doorstep. A superb double balcony gives you plenty of space for daytime sunbathing, or evening relaxation, while you enjoy the view of the tastefully designed pool area and out to the Atlantic. The spacious living area, tastefully furnished, also hosts an open plan kitchen and dining area. The roomy bedroom has built in wardrobes, and is air conditioned for your comfort in the summer heat. Patio doors from both the living room and bedroom… See full property details

Apartment

Costa Adeje, Tenerife

1 beds 1 baths

€ 279,950

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