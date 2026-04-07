THE latest Costa del Sol tragedy has occurred as a Marbella police officer, 43, has died while completing a fitness test.

The agent, who was married and leaves behind a young child, was participating in the test as it was required for a police intervention course that he was hoping to enrol onto.

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It is believed that during this workout, which occurred in the gym of the Jefatura Policia Local facilities yesterday, he suffered a sudden heart attack with medics carrying out an immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation upon their arrival, according to sources close to Malaga Hoy.

This alleged heart failure happened at around midday with medics working on the officer for approximately two hours.

These professionals’ efforts however were not enough to save the life, in the end it was these very medics who confirmed the officer as dead.

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The deceased was a Marbella Policia Local agent who had taken office at the police headquarters at the end of March last year.

The death has caused upset and distress among colleagues who worked closely with the agent and the entire police force in the city.

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