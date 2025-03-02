‘It’s not rocket science’ says UK based ecologist on drying of Spanish rivers

The solutions to Spain’s drying-out rivers are not ‘crazy rocket science’

A LEADING ecologist has set out to save Spain’s dwindling river systems from the twin threat of climate change and excessive demands on water consumption.

Julia Martin Ortega, a professor of ecological economics at the University of Leeds, has warned that rising temperatures are causing ‘intense river dryness’ across parts of the country.

But the academic says her solutions to this ‘intense dryness’ are not ‘crazy rocket science’.

FIGHT BACK: Ortega claims we can combat river dryness with natural solutions.

PHOTO: University of Leeds

They include creating more shade near rivers to cool down waterways, clearing forest to prevent fires and switching to less water-intensive crop farming.

“The natural system is disrupted and unbalanced, so to fix it we need to work with it,” Ortega, 45, told the Olive Press.

One river that has been particularly affected has been the Rio Genal in Ronda, which flows through a number of villages, including Genalguacil, Jubrique, and Benarraba, before eventually joining the Rio Guadiaro near Casares.

SAMPLING: Conducting research in the Rio Genal

Photo: Nuria Bonada

The Genal has been hit with longer dry spells in an increasing number of areas, according to Ortega, with knock-on effects for the local biodiversity and community.

The Sevilla-born academic is part of an international study known as ‘DRYvER’, which has been studying rivers across Europe for the past five years, measuring the effects of global warming.

“While it is normal for rivers to dry over the summer, this process is now starting earlier, finishing later and spreading,” she said.

“Patterns of river dryness are intensifying in Spain due to climate change and water use. It’s only going to get worse.”

STUDY: The research was part of a five year study looking into European river dryness.

Photo: Nuria Bonada

Some of the consequences of these effects are that they rob species of their habitats, flooding becomes more intense and the likelihood of forest fires goes up.

The lack of water also has a profound effect on local communities, Ortega warns – some residents even lamented the loss of their connection to the river during workshops.

“It affects them deeply because they have less opportunities to connect with the river, where they used to spend time with their families and nature. They lose this sense of identity and cultural cohesion,” she said.

“People really care about the issue but there’s not enough knowledge, we need more awareness so that people can take action.”

This may also have an economic impact, with tourist activities in the waterways limited and a lack of water for agriculture.