6 Mar, 2025
6 Mar, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Castillo de la Duquesa with pool – € 240,000

We present this magnificent flat for sale in Manilva, with stunning sea views and located on the front line of the golf course La Duquesa, in the province of Malaga. The property has a constructed area of 96m², distributed in a bright living-dining room, equipped kitchen, laundry room, 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, two bathrooms and a covered terrace. The building has a lift and garden, and the flat includes a storage room and a parking space in the basement, all included in the price. Thanks to its east orientation, the flat is very bright and has a low energy consumption. Furthermore,… See full property details

Apartment

Castillo de la Duquesa, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 240,000

