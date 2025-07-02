2 Jul, 2025
4 bedroom Villa for sale in Pueblo Nuevo de Guadiaro with pool garage – € 875,000

Charming chalet very well located and oriented, with very nice views and within walking distance of shops and the La Cañada golf club. Ground floor: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fully equipped kitchen. Spacious living-dining room with access to a large covered terrace. Upper floor: master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, dressing room, and terrace with sea views. Large garden, saltwater pool, machine room, jacuzzi, and sauna. The villa is equipped with solar panels that generate electricity for the property, ensuring energy efficiency and sustainability. Additionally, it features a car battery… See full property details

Villa

Pueblo Nuevo de Guadiaro, Cádiz

  4 beds

  3 baths

€ 875,000

