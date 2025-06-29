29 Jun, 2025
29 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Flat for sale in Aldaia with pool garage – € 280,000

by
Discover this spectacular apartment in Aldaia, perfect for couples seeking more quality of life while staying close to Valencia and enjoying all the amenities of a vibrant town. With 164 sqm built and 113 sqm of living space, you’ll have all the room you need for every aspect of your life. This bright home offers three spacious bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes for maximum storage and order. There are two full bathrooms to ensure comfort for daily routines. The large, luminous living-dining room is perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing at the end of the day. The independent… See full property details

Flat

Aldaia, Valencia

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 280,000

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

