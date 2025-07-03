6 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Albons with garage – € 850,000

Charming 20th century villa a few kilometers from the sea and with 2ha of land Located a few steps from the center of town, this villa stands between urban and rural land: in front of it a town with a restaurant, medical center, convenience store and social club; Behind it, the countryside and open views to the fields. This unique property was built in the mid20th century with very high ceilings and noble balconies, one of the few from this period in the area. The south facing house enjoys a privileged position, being the last urban property in town. A spacious house with many possibilities… See full property details

Townhouse

Albons, Girona

6 beds 1 baths

€ 850,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.