Watch: Marbella beach club is torched in morning ‘arson attack’: Police arrest dog walker suspect

A MARBELLA chiringuito has been completely destroyed after being set on fire this morning.

Video footage shared online shows smoke billowing from Azucar Beach in Puerto Banus.

Policia Local said they have made one arrest after obtaining CCTV footage from the owner.

It purports to show the suspect inside the establishment at around 8.50am this morning, when the blaze first started.

Firefighters and police raced to the scene on the Alberto Vidiella Tudores promenade, with the latter immediately interviewing witnesses.

One claimed they saw a suspicious man wearing a blue jacket and walking a dog.

While officers combed the area, they discovered his jacket had been dumped, raising alarm bells.

The suspect was soon identified as a 36-year-old man from Zamora but who lives in the El Angel neighbourhood in Nueva Andalucia.

When police caught up with him, he claimed he had thrown the jacket into the bin because it had a tear.

However, the manager of Azucar had handed over CCTV from the beach bar, which allegedly showed the man inside the venue just an hour earlier, reports La Opinion de Malaga.

The suspect was arrested and is being held at the police station.