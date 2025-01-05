5 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Jan, 2025 @ 15:02
··
1 min read

Watch: Marbella beach club is torched in morning ‘arson attack’: Police arrest dog walker suspect

by

A MARBELLA chiringuito has been completely destroyed after being set on fire this morning.

Video footage shared online shows smoke billowing from Azucar Beach in Puerto Banus.

Policia Local said they have made one arrest after obtaining CCTV footage from the owner.

It purports to show the suspect inside the establishment at around 8.50am this morning, when the blaze first started.

Firefighters and police raced to the scene on the Alberto Vidiella Tudores promenade, with the latter immediately interviewing witnesses.

One claimed they saw a suspicious man wearing a blue jacket and walking a dog.

While officers combed the area, they discovered his jacket had been dumped, raising alarm bells.

The suspect was soon identified as a 36-year-old man from Zamora but who lives in the El Angel neighbourhood in Nueva Andalucia.

When police caught up with him, he claimed he had thrown the jacket into the bin because it had a tear.

However, the manager of Azucar had handed over CCTV from the beach bar, which allegedly showed the man inside the venue just an hour earlier, reports La Opinion de Malaga.

The suspect was arrested and is being held at the police station.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Malaga city - € 349
Previous Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Malaga city – € 349,000

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Malaga city - € 349

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Malaga city – € 349,000

Apartment Málaga, Málaga   2 beds   1 baths €

Brit travel chaos as snow forces closure of major airports: Flights to Spain among the delayed

BRITS hoping to jet away to Spain today have had