5 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Jan, 2025 @ 15:48
··
1 min read

Flu virus sweeps through Spain’s Costa Blanca: Beds fill up hospital corridor after cases TRIPLE

by
A judge has ordered the Valencian Ministry of Health to compensate 150 Alicante health workers who did not have any proper PPE equipment in the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Alicante court says doctors, nurses, and health support staff are entitled to compensation amounts varying between €5,000 and €49,180 for 'personal and moral damages'. There has been no comment from the Valencian government or Health Ministry. It's presumed that an appeal will be launched against the ruling. The lawsuit was filed against the regional Health Ministry by the Sindicato Medico(Medical Union). It claimed compensation on behalf of 150 Alicante area members for the 'non-compliance' of the Ministry for not providing safety protection between March and May 2020. The Alicante court ruling obliges each worker to get €5,000 if 'they were forced to work without adequate protection elements'. The payout is €15,000 for 'each workers who had to go into isolation if they were in contact with anybody infected with COVID-19'. A €35,000 payment is ordered for any worker 'infected with COVID-19 but who did not require hospital admission'. Any health worker who did catch the coronavirus and was hospitalised will get the highest amount of €49,180. The Sindicato Medico says that it is pleased by the recognition the court has given its members and pointing out the 'negligent attitude towards health and safety' of health workers. Similar claims have been filed in other courts in the Valencian Community.
Cordon Press Image

MORE than 600 people have been hospitalised across Alicante province over the past week due to a rise in various respiratory illnesses.

The number of Influenza A admissions has tripled in the past seven days, reports Informacion, while those with bronchiolitis have doubled.

Overall, respiratory virus admissions in hospitals across Alicante have doubled in one week to 28 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Multiple hospitals have seen beds filling up corridors, while patients are being ordered to wear face masks upon entering health centres.

Other illnesses sending patients to A&E include pneumonia, acute bronchitis and worsening of COPD, with those aged over 80 most affected.

Dr Pere Llorens, head of the Emergency Department at Doctor Balmis Hospital Alicante, said the situation has worsened in the last two weeks.

At his centre, there has been a significant increase in cases of influenza A, which affects a third of people treated for respiratory infection. However, they have few admissions for Covid.

He told Informacion: “In young people, these are more trivial cases, but the elderly are more affected and it aggravates or destabilises underlying chronic diseases. They are the ones who are admitted the most.”

During flu season, residents, particularly those most at risk, are advised to be extra vigilant when it comes to washing hands and avoiding behaviour that could spread viruses, including sharing items and failing to cover your face or mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Watch: Marbella beach club is torched in morning ‘arson attack’: Police arrest dog walker suspect

Next Story

John Hardy: Only Fans ‘star’ denies involvement in Belfast father’s ‘murder’ as search in Alicante enters its fourth week

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

John Hardy: Only Fans ‘star’ denies involvement in Belfast father’s ‘murder’ as search in Alicante enters its fourth week

ONE of the last people to see a missing Belfast

Watch: Marbella beach club is torched in morning ‘arson attack’: Police arrest dog walker suspect

A MARBELLA chiringuito has been completely destroyed after being set