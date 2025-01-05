5 Jan, 2025
5 Jan, 2025 @ 16:25
·
1 min read

John Hardy: Only Fans ‘star’ denies involvement in Belfast father’s ‘murder’ as search in Alicante enters its fourth week

by

ONE of the last people to see a missing Belfast man alive in Spain has denied any involvement in his disappearance.

Father-of-two John Hardy, aka John George, 37, vanished from Alicante province on December 14, before missing his flight home four days later.

READ MORE: Police in Northern Ireland issue statement on missing John Hardy

His family believe he was lured to Spain under the pretense of a holiday before being shot to death and his body disposed of.

They have been searching Cabo Roig, Torrevieja and other areas for weeks now, while the Spanish police continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, accusations of who is responsible have been flying around on social media.

Jonny Smyth, 26, and Madison Allen, 19, (pictured above, inset top left) were among the last few people to see John alive, when he went to visit them in Alicante, reports the Belfast Telegraph.

The couple from Northern Ireland live in Alicante and create X-rated content on the platform Only Fans, with Allen’s page charging subscribers £12 per month.

In her X-rated profile on X, Allen uses the name Madi Alia Allen and describes herself as ‘your new fav, hot 5ft brunette content creator.’

Smyth is said to have told John’s family that he did not know where his friend had gone.

In a video posted on TikTok this week, Allen said she had received ’30 death threats’ over ‘false’ claims online.

“I’m sick and tired of all the rumours,” she said. “I’ve been off social media for two weeks. While I’ve been off social media, I have not been hiding or fleeing. I’ve been where I am right now.

“I’m not running; I’m not fleeing. The police back home has just advised me to stay here until it is safe.

“I can’t go back to Northern Ireland because my whole family is in danger…

“If I knew where John was, I could make this family at peace and I could also have my family get their own life back and be able to stay in their own houses and I could also have my life back and go back round my house and back round to my dogs… But I don’t know that information.”


Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

