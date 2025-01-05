John Hardy: Only Fans ‘star’ denies involvement in Belfast father’s ‘murder’ as search in Alicante enters its fourth week

ONE of the last people to see a missing Belfast man alive in Spain has denied any involvement in his disappearance.

Father-of-two John Hardy, aka John George, 37, vanished from Alicante province on December 14, before missing his flight home four days later.

His family believe he was lured to Spain under the pretense of a holiday before being shot to death and his body disposed of.

They have been searching Cabo Roig, Torrevieja and other areas for weeks now, while the Spanish police continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, accusations of who is responsible have been flying around on social media.

Jonny Smyth, 26, and Madison Allen, 19, (pictured above, inset top left) were among the last few people to see John alive, when he went to visit them in Alicante, reports the Belfast Telegraph.

The couple from Northern Ireland live in Alicante and create X-rated content on the platform Only Fans, with Allen’s page charging subscribers £12 per month.

In her X-rated profile on X, Allen uses the name Madi Alia Allen and describes herself as ‘your new fav, hot 5ft brunette content creator.’

Smyth is said to have told John’s family that he did not know where his friend had gone.

In a video posted on TikTok this week, Allen said she had received ’30 death threats’ over ‘false’ claims online.

“I’m sick and tired of all the rumours,” she said. “I’ve been off social media for two weeks. While I’ve been off social media, I have not been hiding or fleeing. I’ve been where I am right now.

“I’m not running; I’m not fleeing. The police back home has just advised me to stay here until it is safe.

“I can’t go back to Northern Ireland because my whole family is in danger…

“If I knew where John was, I could make this family at peace and I could also have my family get their own life back and be able to stay in their own houses and I could also have my life back and go back round my house and back round to my dogs… But I don’t know that information.”



