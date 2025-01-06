6 Jan, 2025
6 Jan, 2025 @ 11:08
1 min read

Leaders of Gibraltar and Andalucia hold surprise ski slope summit after chance encounter while holidaying in the Sierra Nevada

GIBRALTAR’S Chief Minister and the President of the Junta de Andalucía enjoyed an unexpected meeting on the ski slopes of Granada’s Sierra Nevada over the weekend.

The impromptu encounter, which saw both leaders introduce their children to one another, provided an opportunity for a brief yet cordial discussion. 

Both Fabian Picardo and Juanma Moreno reaffirmed their commitment to the completion of a UK/EU Treaty on Gibraltar’s future relations with the European Union.

The encounter comes at a crucial time as negotiations over Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU post-Brexit appear to stall.

The Junta has previously been critical that Picardo has had a seat at the negotiating table while Moreno has not, and even accused Madrid of deliberately concealing information from them.

However, these differences appeared to have been brushed over by the time of the chance ski-slope meeting, with Picardo saying: “I was delighted to meet Presidente Moreno in person, having spoken on a number of occasions during and after Covid. 

“He is an affable and friendly personality who has repeatedly stated his positive views about a UK/EU Treaty on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU.”

Picardo also highlighted the importance of fostering a positive relationship with the Junta President, adding: “I very much welcomed the chance to exchange views with him on the positive prospects for a Treaty as well as introducing him to my children, as he introduced me to his. 

“I look forward to continuing a positive relationship with the Junta President going forward.”

However, progress on the treaty has been mired in stalemate, with both sides claiming to have tabled ‘generous’ and ‘sovereignty-neutral’ solutions, but so far having failed to shake on a deal.  

The most recent high-level meeting on the matter, which came back in September, ended inconclusively and as yet no date has been set on another follow-up, prompting renewed pessimism among observers.

