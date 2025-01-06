6 Jan, 2025
6 Jan, 2025 @ 11:45
Richard Gere enjoying life in Spain: Hollywood legend takes day trip to medieval town with his wife and children

richard gere married lead e

HOLLYWOOD icon Richard Gere has been throwing himself into his new life in Spain during the festive season with a trip to Cuenca.

The 75-year-old Pretty Woman actor relocated from the US to Europe last month so that wife Alejandra Silva and their two young children could spend more time with her family.

And Silva recently offered a rare glimpse into their Spanish adventure, sharing a video on Instagram of Gere strolling hand-in-hand with one of their sons through Cuenca. 

The picturesque town, perched in the mountains 170 km from Madrid, is famed for its medieval architecture and dramatic cliffside views.

Richard Gere walking hand in hand with his son in Cuenca. Instagram/Alejandra Silva

Despite the overcast skies, the couple’s visit highlighted Cuenca’s charm, with Silva capturing shots of its ancient walled streets and striking Gothic cathedral. Cuenca, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, dates back to the 12th century, when Castilian forces transformed it from an Islamic fortress into a royal town.

This family outing isn’t the first peek Silva has given fans into their new life. 

A few weeks earlier, she posted a photo of their children decorating the family Christmas tree in their Madrid home, marking a fresh chapter for the family.

Cuenca is just 170km from Madrid, where Gere has made his new home. Instagram/Alejandra Silva

Gere and Silva’s departure from the U.S. marked the end of an era for the actor, who sold his sprawling New Canaan estate at a slight loss. 

Originally purchased from musician Paul Simon in 2022 for €10.2 million, the 31-acre property included a five-bedroom main house, landscaped gardens, and a 140 square metre guesthouse. 

Gere had planned to convert part of the grounds into a farm but instead opted for a more international lifestyle in Madrid.

In an interview with Vanity Fair Spain, Gere shared his excitement about the move. 

Getting ready for Christmas with the Gere kids. Credit Alejandra Silva/Instagram

“Spain is a beautiful country, filled with extraordinary food and warm-hearted people,” he said. 

“Alejandra gave me six years of living in my world, so it’s only fair that I give her at least another six in hers.”

The actor also revealed that he plans to retain a countryside property in the U.S. while embracing life in Europe. “I love Spain and its ability to find joy in everyday life,” he added.

