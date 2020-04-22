RICHARD Gere and his Spanish wife have welcomed their second child together.

Gere, 70 and Alejandra Silva, 37 have been married for two years and have another son together, two-year-old Alexander.

They both also have children from previous marriages.

The Pretty Woman star has a 20-year-old son named Homer with ex-wife Carey Lowell and the Spanish activist also has another son, seven-year-old Albert with ex-husband Givind Friedland.

The famous actor wooed the publicist in 2015 by sending her flowers every day until she agreed to go out on a date with him.

They eventually tied the knot in April 2018 at Gere’s Pound Ridge ranch just outside New York City, with the couple also taking their newborn son there once they were discharged from hospital.

Apart from her work as a publicist and an activist, devoting her time to non-profit organisations, Silva – originally from Galicia – has also been the cover model for Hola! Fashion.

It has not yet been made clear when exactly the new baby was born or what is his name.