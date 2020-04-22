CONTROVERSIAL director Woody Allen, 84, has secured distribution in Spain for his new movie set in San Sebastian.

Rifkin’s Festival is the Brooklyn-born filmmaker’s latest work and will be distributed by Spanish firm Tripictures.

Set for release in autumn, the comedy centres on a husband and wife’s individual love affairs at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

It stars Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel and Gina Gershon, and is produced by The Mediapro Studio and Gravier Production, with Wildside listed as a co-producer.

The picture was shot in San Sebastian last summer and is likely to premiere at the Basque city’s film festival this year.

“Tripictures has followed the work of Woody Allen for many years,” the firm’s CEO Felipe Ortiz told Deadline.

“When we learned about Rifkin’s Festival, we immediately wanted to participate in this wonderful project.

“Furthermore, the story unfolds in San Sebastian, a city we love, naturally. As distributors, what more could you ask for?”

The news comes just weeks after Allen’s latest denial that he is a child molester, with his alleged victim supposedly his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who is now 34.

Allen felt the need to emphasise, in his memoir Apropos of Nothing, published in March, that there had been no sexual misconduct on his part towards Dylan, whose mum is Mia Farrow, his former partner.