6 Jan, 2025
6 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
4 bedroom Villa for sale in San Javier – € 510,000

Villa

San Javier, Murcia

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 510,000

Elegant and Spacious Villa in the Exclusive San Javier Area Let yourself be captivated by this villa that combines luxury, comfort, and an enviable location. Upon arrival, a beautifully tiled, low-maintenance garden with automatic entry welcomes you, leading to a private parking space. The outdoor area boasts a stunning saltwater pool with a jacuzzi and an outdoor shower, perfect for year-round enjoyment. Ground Floor: Step into a welcoming foyer that opens to a fully equipped, independent kitchen. This level also features two bedrooms, including a master suite with a walk-in closet and en… See full property details

