6 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Jan, 2025 @ 12:25
···
1 min read

AMY FITZPATRICK: Emotional plea for help from father of missing teen who vanished in Spain 17 years ago

by
amy fitzpatrick
STILL MISSING: Amy Fitzpatrick

THE father of missing Irish teen Amy Fitzpatrick has put out a heart-breaking plea for information 17 years after the Dubliner disappeared when she was walking home after babysitting for a friend.

Amy, who vanished between Calahonda and Riviera del Sol, near Fuengirola, Spain, in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2008, lived on the Costa del Sol with her mother Audrey and step dad David Mahon.

The 15-year-old had spent New Year’s Eve in 2007 with her friends, Ashley and Debbie Rose, just a few hundred yards from her house but she never made it back home. 

READ MORE:

In a bitter twist to the story Mahon was later convicted of killing Amy’s brother, Dean, 23, in 2013 during a row. He served five years in jail for manslaughter and is still together with Audrey Fitzpatrick.

Christopher Fitzpatrick, Amy and Dean’s biological father, and Christine Kenny, their aunt, continue their tireless efforts to find answers and bring closure to this heart-wrenching case. In a poignant statement, they expressed the raw emotions that persist 17 years after Amy’s disappearance:

“It’s been 17 years since Amy disappeared, and the pain feels just as raw as it did that day. Our hearts are shattered, our lives forever changed, and the ache of not knowing where she is or what happened to her is unbearable.”

“To anyone out there who knows anything – please, we beg you help us bring Amy home. Even after all these years, we need answers. We need closure.”

Despite the passage of time, Spanish police have not given up hope of finding Amy. The Guardia Civil continues to investigate any leads that emerge, though the case remains challenging due to the lack of substantial evidence.

Christine Kenny has been pushing for the case to be upgraded from a missing person investigation to a murder inquiry. She has criticised both Irish and Spanish authorities for their lack of progress.

And the family has initiated a petition for an EU-wide right to cold case reviews for all missing people abroad, advocating for reviews at one-year, five-year, and 10-year intervals.

They urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and help bring Amy home.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

4 bedroom Villa for sale in San Javier - € 510
Previous Story

4 bedroom Villa for sale in San Javier – € 510,000

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

4 bedroom Villa for sale in San Javier - € 510

4 bedroom Villa for sale in San Javier – € 510,000

Villa San Javier, Murcia   4 beds   2 baths
richard gere married lead e

Richard Gere enjoying life in Spain: Hollywood legend takes day trip to medieval town with his wife and children

HOLLYWOOD icon Richard Gere has been throwing himself into his