The aunt of missing Amy Fitzpatrick is demanding police dig up a derelict stable block where the teenager’s remains are allegedly buried.

She told the Olive Press ‘it’s time to bring her home’, while a former friend insisted he was prepared to dig up the site himself.

The plea comes 15 years after the teenager vanished from Mijas Costa on New Year’s Day in 2008.

Amy’s aunt Christine Kenny believes she is buried at Mijas’s former Hippodrome race track, after receiving a letter from an anonymous source.

“It’s never been dug up and I would plead with the Spanish police to investigate this,” she told the Olive Press.

“This is about bringing a child home, giving Amy a proper burial and making those involved in her disappearance responsible.”

She added: “To this day I can confidently say the site hasn’t been touched as I’ve got a friend watching the site.”

Amy Fitzpatrick has been missing for more than 15 years.

The location is a short 10-minute drive from where she vanished in Riviera del Sol, sparking a long mystery that has pointed the finger at her stepfather.

Now a close friend, Alan Quieros, a former expat who grew up in Marbella, insists he is prepared to come over and investigate himself.

“When in Spain I’ll be tempted to dig the place up myself,” he told the Olive Press.

“It’s not like you would be disturbing any businesses, or homes, it’s a disused racetrack and we’ve been told exactly which stable,” added the taxi company employee.

Quieros, now 40, said Amy was ‘like a little sister’ – and the pair had met one night at a party among locals and expats in 2005.

“There were a lot of parties and the place was crawling with expats who’d all go to bars and drink and play pool,” he said.

Alan Quieros says Amy Fitzpatrick was ‘like a sister’ to him.

The pair developed a close friendship and chatted frequently online when he returned to his home in Broadstairs.

In particular, he confirmed she had fallen into some ‘rough’ company, but he declined to say more due to the threat of ramifications.

However, other former friends revealed that she had been introduced to a big local drugs gang via one of her pals.

One told the Olive Press she was ‘being paid by drug dealers’ to sit in a car with them to make them look less suspicious to police.

She was allegedly paid €100 each time she sat in the passenger seat next to a British man and sometimes his associates.

“By having a young girl in the car, Spanish police would be less inclined to pull it over,” said the friend this week.

That man, aunt Christine believes, was questioned by police in a UK prison a number of years ago – but he has never been arrested in relation to Amy’s disappearance.

Stable 5, the site where an anonymous tip-off alleged Amy Fitzpatrick was buried.

She added she hopes information will come through in the next couple of months that will ‘shine a light’ on her niece’s whereabouts, dead or alive.

“There are people out there who know what happened to Amy but they’re scared,” she said.

“Please have the guts to come forward and say something, even if it’s confidential.”

As the Olive Press revealed at the time she had been living practically rough, was rarely at home and was desperate to move back to Ireland to get away from her mother and stepfather, Dave Mahon.

On the night, the 15-year-old had been babysitting just a few hundred yards from her house in Riviera del Sol, but she never made it back home.

Her friends and family marked the anniversary at an emotional ceremony in Ireland last weekend.

Anyone who has any information about Amy Fitzpatrick’s whereabouts should phone their local Guardia Civil office, or Irish police.

anthony@theolivepress.es

READ MORE:

New lead points finger of blame at Brit in Costa del Sol case of missing Irish teen Amy Fitzpatrick

Dad of teen Amy Fitzpatrick who vanished from Spain’s Costa del Sol reveals family targeted by sick online troll

British expat killer Dave Mahon gets cancer in prison as search for missing stepdaughter Amy Fitzpatrick in Spain continues