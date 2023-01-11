3 bedroom Flat for sale in Golden Mile with pool garage - € 550,000

Golden Mile, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 550,000

Flat with 117 m² built, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 0 Toilets, Good condition, Outward, Privileged location Walking distance to the beach Three bedroom apartment on Marbella's Golden Mile, located in a secure community with 24hr surveillance, well established, with easy access to the center of Marbella and Puerto Banús. Community facilities include five swimming pools, tennis and paddle tennis courts, gym and sauna. The apartment is well preserved and consists of an entrance hall, living room and dining room with access to a terrace with beautiful views of the garden and pool and partial…