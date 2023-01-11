SOMETHING to keep up your spirits during the disappointing post-Christmas calendar are the January sales! A chance to get your mitts on as many brilliant bargains as you can find.

However, as much as I love the sales, they can be both a blessing and a curse.

Sale-induced anxiety is real. I can safely say that we’ve all made awful impulse purchases because of it (yes, I’m thinking of the orange striped boots you convinced yourself you couldn’t live without for 10 euros…). I’ve made many such purchases but, thanks to years of dedicated practice, I’ve figured out what types of items to avoid – the ones we end up regretting!

Getting caught up in the urgency and excitement of a sale does not make for clear-headed shopping, so I’m here to provide a little guidance…

Snap up shoes and jeans. Sales are a great time to invest in everyday items for less money. I always find a plethora of denim and footwear during the winter sales, so that’s usually what goes into my basket first. I stick to brands I know and like, and that fit me well, to avoid returning them later. Many shops don’t offer returns during the sales.

Shoes are an item that can be expensive if you buy quality. So, the sales provide a great chance to snap up footwear you otherwise wouldn’t buy for yourself. A good pair of boots or some good running shoes can change your life!

Coats and outerwear are items that can prove expensive but are so necessary! A warm and stylish coat can make all the difference on a chilly winter night. Choose classic shapes that won’t date and look for good quality natural fabrics as far as possible. If your style is sportier, choose a higher end sports brand and keep colours neutral for maximum combination opps.

Most people, when they think sales, think clothes! But it’s an intelligent choice to stock up on makeup, beauty, and healthcare essentials. Investing in these items in the sales will save you a fortune over the coming months. Good brands in this arena can be pricey, so buy two YSL Touch Eclat instead of just one!

Whatever you choose this sales season, do it wisely and never go for cheap or high fashion pieces that you’ll regret and relegate to the back of the wardrobe, never to be seen again.

