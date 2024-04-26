Who Are Spain’s 5 Biggest Competitors at 2024 Euros?

With less than two months until the start of the tournament, it’s time to start getting ready for the 2024 Euros. Spain is surely among the top betting favorites heading into the tournament. But with both Croatia and reigning champ Italy in their group, La Roja have their work cut out for them if they want to do better than their third-place finish at the last Euros. In preparation for the tournament, let’s take a closer look at the five teams with the best chance of keeping Spain from being crowned kings of Europe.

Germany

Germany’s preparations for Euro 2024 have been far from ideal, bordering on disastrous. Following their dismal performance in last year’s World Cup, where they failed to advance past the group stage, Die Mannschaft experienced a complete breakdown, losing four out of their first six games in 2023. This downward spiral culminated in the sacking of Hansi Flick after a shocking 4-1 home defeat to Japan.

Under caretaker coach Rudi Voller, Germany managed a morale-boosting friendly victory against France. Julian Nagelsmann then took over, securing a win against the United States and a draw against Mexico in his first matches at the helm. However, November brought alarming losses to Turkey and Austria, raising serious concerns.

Despite these setbacks, there are signs of progress under the new leadership. Germany clinched victories against France and the Netherlands in the March international break. Additionally, they boast a roster of quality players: Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, and Ilkay Gundogan are seasoned performers, joined by the return of Toni Kroos from international retirement. With a favorable group comprising Switzerland, Scotland, and Hungary, Germany has a chance to gain momentum early in the tournament.

England

Could football finally be coming “home?” It’s a compelling question, especially considering Gareth Southgate’s squad’s potential to triumph in Germany. With talent and experience on their side, having reached the final of the previous Euros, England seems poised for success.

They secured qualification with two games to spare, showcasing their strength in a remarkable comeback victory against Italy at Wembley. However, their campaign ended with lackluster performances against Malta and North Macedonia, raising doubts, particularly about the manager’s track record in big games against strong opponents.

Southgate has faced criticism for his cautious approach, acknowledging that England didn’t hit top form during qualifying despite boasting an exciting array of attacking talent. Yet, if players like Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are in top form, England should comfortably progress to the semi-finals, benefiting from a favorable draw that could give them an advantage over more fatigued opponents.

Belgium

Belgium’s journey in the 2022 World Cup was a complete disaster, marked by controversies like Kevin De Bruyne’s comments questioning his teammates’ age before the tournament. This tension contributed significantly to the Red Devils’ embarrassing exit in the group stage.

However, Romelu Lukaku has regained form and fitness, setting a new record with 14 goals in qualifying. Under new coach Domenico Tedesco, the team has seen a revival, remaining unbeaten since Tedesco took over from Roberto Martinez post-Qatar. Despite a pair of draws against England and Ireland in March, their performance showed promise.

Looking ahead, Belgium’s placement in a relatively easy group alongside Romania, Ukraine, and Slovakia in Germany suggests a more favorable outlook. This setup might offer De Bruyne and his team a chance for a better showing this summer as the last remaining members of Belgium’s golden generation take one last shot at winning a major tournament.

Portugal

Portugal’s fortunes took a significant turn for the better after replacing Fernando Santos with Roberto Martinez following a disastrous World Cup. Under Martinez, Portugal excelled in qualifying, winning all 10 matches thanks to impressive goal-scoring tallies by Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. With a formidable attack, Portugal is rightfully considered a serious contender for success in Germany, especially given their placement in a relatively weak group.

However, despite their clear strengths, a recent 2-0 friendly loss in Slovenia raises questions about their true form. Additionally, doubts linger about Martinez’s ability to excel in major tournaments, given past criticisms of how he handled Belgium’s talented squad. There is also the question about whether Portugal is better off with Ronaldo coming off the bench. That will lead to some difficult decisions for Martinez to make this summer.

France

A disappointing loss to Germany in a friendly match raised concerns, but France maintains its position as the top-ranked European team. While they do have weaknesses, notably at right-back, their squad depth is impressive, blending exciting young talents with experienced veterans who have excelled at the highest levels.

Olivier Giroud, their primary No. 9, continues to showcase his quality, as seen in the timely reminder during the 3-2 friendly victory over Chile in March. Additionally, alternatives like Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani provide strong options upfront. In other areas, goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been exceptional, the defense is so solid that William Saliba faces competition for a starting role, and the midfield has been strengthened by emerging talent like Warren Zaire-Emery.

Of course, France also has high-end talent leading the way. Antoine Griezmann is in superb form as a playmaker while Kylian Mbappe remains a terrifying force in attack. While Greece disrupted France’s perfect qualifying record with a draw, France’s dominant performances against the Netherlands show their confidence heading into the upcoming tournament in Germany.

The closer we get to the start of the tournament, the more betting on soccer we can expect to see from fans all over the world. There are many recognizable brands that offer betting markets for leagues and competitions throughout the world. It’s just a matter of finding the right platform for you.