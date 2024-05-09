9 May, 2024 @ 16:54
9 May, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Pinos de Alhaurin with pool garage – € 630,000

Villa

Pinos de Alhaurin, Málaga

  4 beds

  4 baths

€ 630,000

Nestled in the tranquil heights of Pinos de Alhaurín, this exquisite single-level villa boasts breath-taking panoramic vistas of the Guadalhorce Valle and to Málaga Bay. Offering a serene retreat in a coveted locale, situated amidst a peaceful neighbourhood renowned for its quality of living, this property enjoys the best of both worlds: the tranquillity of its surroundings and the convenience of being a mere 5-minute drive from the modern and sought after town of Alhaurín de la Torre, with its myriad of amenities. Moreover, its proximity to Málaga airport, links golf courses, and the sun… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

