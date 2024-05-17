3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Esporles with pool garage – € 750,000

Terraced Villa Esporles, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 750,000

This modern terraced house in Esporles is part of a construction project of 13 terraced houses in authentic Mallorcan style that will be completed in September 2025. Each house has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (1 en-suite) and a guest bathroom. The terraces of all houses are south-west facing and have a private garden with access to the beautifully landscaped communal area with pool. Each property has its own parking space with direct and individual access. On the first floor is the open-plan living/dining room, adjoining the high-quality and fully equipped kitchen, a small checkroom and a guest… See full property details