Revealed: Major tourist city in southern Spain has seen the biggest surge in hotel prices this year

A MAJOR tourist city in southern Spain has since the biggest surge in hotel prices across the whole country, according to figures for the first quarter of 2024.

High demand and high occupation have seen the average daily rate (ADR) shoot up in the city of Malaga, rising a full 22% for the first three months of the year compared to the same period a year before.

The average cost of a Malaga hotel room came in at €112.69 in the first quarter of 2023, but that figure has now risen to €137.42.

While prices in Malaga may have risen the most, another Costa del Sol city has even higher average prices: Marbella.

Image of the South facade of the Gran Hotel Miramar in Malaga. Credit. Wikimedia Commons

There, a traveller could have expected to pay €168.40 on average for a nightly hotel stay during the first quarter of the year.

Taking the top spot on the list, meanwhile, is the Canary Islands, where an average night came in at €171.30.

In terms of occupation, Malaga came second on the ranking having filled 76% of its hotel rooms during the first quarter. Marbella, meanwhile, managed 55%.