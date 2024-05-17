17 May, 2024 @ 14:54
17 May, 2024 @ 12:30
Revealed: Major tourist city in southern Spain has seen the biggest surge in hotel prices this year

Image of the South facade of the Gran Hotel Miramar in Malaga. Credit. Wikimedia Commons
Image of the South facade of the Gran Hotel Miramar in Malaga. Credit. Wikimedia Commons

A MAJOR tourist city in southern Spain has since the biggest surge in hotel prices across the whole country, according to figures for the first quarter of 2024. 

High demand and high occupation have seen the average daily rate (ADR) shoot up in the city of Malaga, rising a full 22% for the first three months of the year compared to the same period a year before. 

The average cost of a Malaga hotel room came in at €112.69 in the first quarter of 2023, but that figure has now risen to €137.42. 

While prices in Malaga may have risen the most, another Costa del Sol city has even higher average prices: Marbella. 

Read more: Spain’s summer hotel occupation nears pre-pandemic levels despite historically high room prices

There, a traveller could have expected to pay €168.40 on average for a nightly hotel stay during the first quarter of the year. 

Taking the top spot on the list, meanwhile, is the Canary Islands, where an average night came in at €171.30.

In terms of occupation, Malaga came second on the ranking having filled 76% of its hotel rooms during the first quarter. Marbella, meanwhile, managed 55%. 

Simon Hunter

Simon Hunter has been living in Madrid since the year 2000 and has worked as a journalist and translator practically since he arrived. For 16 years he was at the English Edition of Spanish daily EL PAÍS, editing the site from 2014 to 2022, and is currently one of the Spain reporters at The Times. He is also a voice actor, and can be heard telling passengers to "mind the gap" on Spain's AVLO high-speed trains.

Lynx victory in Spain: Wild cat is almost free of risk of extinction after population surpasses 2,000

3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Esporles with pool garage – € 750,000

