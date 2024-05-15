15 May, 2024 @ 17:00
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 May, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Pilar de Jaravia with pool garage – € 425,000

by
3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Pilar de Jaravia with pool garage - € 425

Finca/Country House

Pilar de Jaravia, Almería

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 425,000

3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Pilar de Jaravia with pool garage - € 425,000

Escape to a realm of rural sophistication with this exceptional country villa, now offered for sale by RelyEstates. Tucked away in the serene landscapes of Pilar de Jaravia, this residence boasts a sprawling living space of 449 m², where every corner exudes charm and comfort. Passing through the grand gates, guided by the soft illumination of solar lights lining the access road, you'll find yourself immersed in a world of tranquility and exclusivity. The expansive fenced plot spanning 15,000 m² unfolds before you, adorned with meticulously landscaped gardens, stately trees, and private… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: Drug boss dubbed ‘The Fly’ who ‘ordered an assassination in Marbella’ is freed during prison transfer after gun-toting thugs open fire on police car and kill two guards

Next Story

Girona could be kicked out of the Champions League despite record-breaking season: UEFA warns Manchester City owners must reduce their stake in Spanish club

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

British expat fury over ‘mad’ prices at ‘luxury’ new beach club in Estepona: €200 sunbeds and €10 tomato salad at site of former Laguna Village spark outrage

THE expansion of ‘luxury’ venues continues with aplomb along the
Huge haul of counterfeit art including 15 Salvador Dali fakes is discovered in Spain's Valencia

Huge haul of counterfeit art including 15 Salvador Dali fakes is discovered in Spain’s Valencia

THE Policia Nacional’s Heritage Group based in the Valencia region