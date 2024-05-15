3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Pilar de Jaravia with pool garage – € 425,000

Finca/Country House Pilar de Jaravia, Almería 3 beds 2 baths € 425,000

Escape to a realm of rural sophistication with this exceptional country villa, now offered for sale by RelyEstates. Tucked away in the serene landscapes of Pilar de Jaravia, this residence boasts a sprawling living space of 449 m², where every corner exudes charm and comfort. Passing through the grand gates, guided by the soft illumination of solar lights lining the access road, you'll find yourself immersed in a world of tranquility and exclusivity. The expansive fenced plot spanning 15,000 m² unfolds before you, adorned with meticulously landscaped gardens, stately trees, and private… See full property details