3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Manilva with pool garage – € 249,000

Penthouse Manilva, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 249,000

Key Ready 3 Bed Penthouse in Manilva just 1.5km away from the beach! Located just 5 minutes from Sotogrande and 10 minutes from the historical Estepona. This resort is close to all amenities. Gibraltar airport and Puerto Banus (Marbella) are just 20 minutes away and Malaga International Airport is less than an hour away. This is a unique, secure and gated residential development, designed with maximum technology in home automation and resort-style living with exceptional communal features for the whole family to enjoy. It is located on an elevated plot which provides panoramic sea views, and… See full property details