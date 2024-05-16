16 May, 2024 @ 17:16
Subscribe
Login
My Account
16 May, 2024 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Manilva with pool garage – € 249,000

by
3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Manilva with pool garage - € 249

Penthouse

Manilva, Málaga

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 249,000

3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Manilva with pool garage - € 249,000

Key Ready 3 Bed Penthouse in Manilva just 1.5km away from the beach! Located just 5 minutes from Sotogrande and 10 minutes from the historical Estepona. This resort is close to all amenities. Gibraltar airport and Puerto Banus (Marbella) are just 20 minutes away and Malaga International Airport is less than an hour away. This is a unique, secure and gated residential development, designed with maximum technology in home automation and resort-style living with exceptional communal features for the whole family to enjoy. It is located on an elevated plot which provides panoramic sea views, and… See full property details

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Will Smith is coming to Marbella: Hollywood star will battle Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal and other celebs in an electric boat race in Puerto Banus

Next Story

Online Gambling: Contrasting Approaches in Italy and Spain

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

EXPOSED: ‘Farm of terror’ in Spain that supplies a major supermarket as ‘1,000 abused pigs are found living among rats and maggot-infested food’

A ‘FARM of terror’ has been exposed in northern Spain

Drama in Estepona after a man scales the town hall building and threatens to throw himself off unless he is granted an audience with the king 

A MAN scaled the exterior of Estepona’s new town hall