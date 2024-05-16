Will Smith is coming to Marbella: Hollywood star will battle Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal and other celebs in an electric boat race in Puerto Banus

HOLLYWOOD star and infamous Oscar-slapper Will Smith will be coming to Marbella this summer, to battle against a host of celebrities during an electric boat race that has been dubbed the ‘Formula 1’ of the discipline.

The actor and rapper, who made world headlines back in 2022 when he struck comedian Chris Rock in the face during that year’s Academy Awards ceremony, will be competing against former American football player Tom Brady, Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal, DJ and music producer Steve Aoki, and ex-football player Didier Drogba at the event.

The E1 Puerto Banus GP will take place on June 1 and 2 in the popular Costa del Sol destination.

The seven celebrities taking part have more than a billion followers on their social media profiles, according to a report in La Opinion de Malaga, meaning their presence will give a boost to the image of both Marbella and Puerto Banus.

View of Puerto Banus marina with boats and white houses in Marbella town at sunrise, Andalusia, Spain

The organisation behind the event expects the return for Marbella itself to exceed €25 million, with some 8,000 spectators turning out to watch the proceedings over the two days.

E1, an abbreviation for Electric Offshore Formula 1, stipulates that the teams will be made up of one man and one woman, who must compete for exactly the same amount of time in the races.

Accompanying the celebrities will be stars from the world of motorsport, including Spain’s Laia Sanz, a motorcycle trial world champion, and Cristina Lazarraga, a professional jet skier.

The E1 series will also visit Monaco, Hong Kong, Geneva and Venice during 2024.

The night before the competition in Marbella, Marc Anthony will hold a concert at the Recinto Ferial in San Pedro Alcantara.