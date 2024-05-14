14 May, 2024 @ 19:40
14 May, 2024 @ 13:58
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise spotted taking a dip in Mallorca

Tom Cruise performs a stunt for the 'Mission Impossible' franchise.

THE star of the Mission Impossible franchise, Tom Cruise, was spotted this week taking a dip in the sea off the coast of Mallorca, where he was accompanied by Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu.

The Hollywood actor, who is 61, was snapped by paparazzi cooling off in the sea at Formentor beach in Pollensa. 

Shirtless photos of the Top Gun star showed off his impressive physique, while other snaps saw him donning ‘dad-style’ socks and trainers. 

Cruise and Iñarritu were also spotted aboard a large sailboat in the waters of Mallorca, possibly in preparation for the director’s next movie. 

The Hollywood press has reported that Cruise has been in talks with Warner Bros. to work on a project together with the Mexican director, whose movie Birdman won four Oscars back in 2014. 

Cruise, meanwhile, has been spotted recently filming in London for the next and supposedly final instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise. 

