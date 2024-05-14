Puerto Banus is the WORST seaside resort in Spain and is a ‘tacky, seedy dump’, according to brutal Which? survey – but do YOU agree with the ranking? 

A WHICH? survey has branded Puerto Banus the WORST seaside resort in Spain, with one respondent calling it a ‘tacky, seedy dump’.

The UK’s ‘consumer champion’ encouraged tourists to rate Spanish coastal resorts based on 11 criteria including quality of the beach and seafront, food and drink, safety, accommodation and value for money.

An average score was then calculated to show visitor’s general satisfaction and likeliness to recommend the location.

Some 2,259 people responded to the survey, with Puerto Banus taking the last spot with a meagre 55%.

Puerto Banus has been voted one of the worst tourist destinations in Spain.

In spite of its reputation as a ‘glamorous place to see and be seen and a playground for the rich and famous’, the Which poll reveals traveller expectations do not meet the reality.

Which? described Puerto Banus as ‘a suburb of Marbella, its streets are lined with designer shops, while its marina boasts some of the world’s most expensive yachts, but that could not save the beach town from being the lowest ranked out of 30 seaside towns in Spain.’

The resort opened in 1970 to much pomp and circumstance, with guests including Julio Iglesias, Hugh Hefner, Aga Khan and Princess Grace of Monaco.

This ‘set the tone for the party-loving town and it continues to attract celebrity guests’.

While it may be an ideal destination for those who like to splash the cash, Puerto Banus was the only Which? destination to score just one star when it comes to value for money.

The ‘overpriced’ destination also scored one star for its tourist attractions and cultural sites.

Instead, people-watching and parties are what draw visitors to the ‘rich person’s playground’.

No wonder the resort also scores a one for ‘peace and quiet’.

Things don’t improve much when it comes to safety, attractiveness and friendliness, receiving just two stars in each of these sections.

One respondent even said they had been visiting the resort for many years and have seen it ‘deteriorate’.

They complained that while Puerto Banus was ‘still a place for the rich to be seen, it has become tacky’.

Meanwhile, another called the town, known as a hub of organised crime and prostitution, a ‘seedy dump’.

However, when it comes to the beach, seafront, shopping and food and drink offerings, the resort fared better, scoring three stars in each category.

Despite paying a pretty penny to enjoy each of these areas, respondents praised the ‘great atmosphere’ and ‘wide range of restaurants’.

But it wasn’t all bad for the Costa del Sol.

Nerja came in second place with a score of 81%.

According to Which?: ‘Development has been reined in compared to other resorts on the coast, and Nerja still feels like an Andalusian town of decades gone by, boasting white-washed houses and swaying palm trees.’

The resort scored four stars for its seafront, safety, friendliness, food and drink and accommodation,

Those surveyed praised the ‘traditional, unspoilt Spanish town’, while Which? Called it ‘beautiful’ and ‘quaint’.

Meanwhile, tourist hotspot Marbella came in 17th, closely followed by Torremolinos in 18th place and Fuengirola in 27th.

In third place, Cartagena, Javea and Sitges were tied, all scoring 80%.

But the winner was San Sebastian, with an ‘excellent’ city score of 88%.

It was rated five stars for its beach, attractiveness, food and drink and enjoyed four stars across its seafront, safety, friendliness, accommodation, tourist attractions and shopping.

The only place it dropped to three stars was in value for money.

According to Which?: “For those looking for a city break with a dose of sea and sunshine, San Sebastian can’t be topped – it’s rightly famous for its excellent restaurants and authentic cuisine, and comes complete with a pretty old town and fantastic beaches.”

