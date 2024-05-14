WATCH: Armed thugs who used ‘impressioning’ technique to ‘rob dozens of homes’ between Marbella and Malaga are arrested

A GANG of armed thugs who were supposedly using a technique known as ‘impressioning’ has been busted by Spain’s Policia Nacional.

The criminals are alleged to have broken into dozens of houses in Malaga province during the day, and even when the occupants were inside.

A total of seven people have been arrested as part of the investigation, which is so far focusing on as many as 24 robberies in locations such as Malaga capital, Marbella and Rincon de la Victoria.

The method that the gang was allegedly using involved the use of a master key, to which a thin strip of aluminium is attached.

Once inserted inside the lock, the metal adapts to the pins, thus creating an improvised copy that can open the door without leaving any trace of entry.

The highly specialised gang divided their tasks between them, such as surveillance, vehicle hire and fencing of the stolen goods.

The tools the gang was using to enter houses without a trace. Policia Nacional

Many of the items that were recovered by the authorities have already been identified by their victims, according to a report in La Opinion de Malaga.

The investigation began after an armed robbery in Marbella on March 25, which saw one of the residents of the targeted property, a minor, return home while the crime was in process.

The youngster was then forced into the property and was threatened with a knife in a bid to secure the combination to the safe.

The police investigations yielded three arrests on March 28, which also allowed the authorities to recover a series of stolen goods.