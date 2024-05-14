British man, 27, is arrested for ‘sexually assaulting a woman at a luxury hotel in Marbella’s Puerto Banus’

A BRITISH man has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault against a woman, also British, in Marbella.

The 27-year-old is accused of attacking the alleged victim, 26, in a luxury hotel in Puerto Banus.

According to La Opinion de Malaga, the suspect was arrested after the woman filed a complaint with Policia Nacional.

Sources said the pair met at a beach club in Marbella last Thursday.

They are said to have spent the day together before moving the party to an unnamed hotel in Banus.

It was there that the sexual assault is alleged to have taken place.

After reporting the attack to Policia Nacional, the woman was taken to a medical centre.

Officers then immediately located the British man and arrested him.

The investigation continues.