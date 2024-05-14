14 May, 2024 @ 19:40
14 May, 2024 @ 11:55
British man, 27, is arrested for ‘sexually assaulting a woman at a luxury hotel in Marbella’s Puerto Banus’

by
British man breaks ankle trying to escape arrest for gang sex abuse of underage British girl in Spain's Marbella area
Imagen de M. Pilar Fernández en Pixabay

A BRITISH man has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault against a woman, also British, in Marbella.

The 27-year-old is accused of attacking the alleged victim, 26, in a luxury hotel in Puerto Banus.

According to La Opinion de Malaga, the suspect was arrested after the woman filed a complaint with Policia Nacional.

Sources said the pair met at a beach club in Marbella last Thursday.

PICTURED: Moment ‘international drug traffickers’ are dragged away by riot police from the Real Padel club in Marbella – as sources warn of more potential arrests

They are said to have spent the day together before moving the party to an unnamed hotel in Banus.

It was there that the sexual assault is alleged to have taken place.

After reporting the attack to Policia Nacional, the woman was taken to a medical centre.

Officers then immediately located the British man and arrested him.

The investigation continues.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

