Expat estate agents promoting “FANTASTIC” 3-bed home you swim through on Spain’s Costa Blanca

MEET the dynamic duo, Simon Wade and Yvonne Haughton, from Geres Group, as they showcase a breathtaking residential marvel on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

Simon, a seasoned British estate agent with a flair for exceptional properties, and Yvonne, with her extensive background in finance and real estate, are thrilled to promote their latest offering: a uniquely designed 3-bedroom townhouse where luxury meets innovation.

This architectural gem features a remarkable 17m swimming pool that flows right through the heart of the house, traversed by a striking glazed walkway.

The clever design allows residents to swim from one side to the other, epitomizing the blend of luxury and functionality that Geres Group is known for.

Situated in the serene village of Formentera del Segura, the property is one of twelve townhouses enjoying panoramic views of the Vega Baja countryside.

This corner unit, the last available, also offers a rooftop solarium, air conditioning, a fully-fitted kitchen and other features that promise an unrivaled living experience.

Simon commented on the design: “Spain has long been a leader in innovative architecture, and this project continues that proud tradition. The ability to calmly swim through your living space is not just a luxury; it can transform your wellbeing.”

Yvonne adds, “From a financial standpoint, the value offered here is unmatched. With optional features such as a toughened glass bridge across the pool so you can ‘walk on water’, this townhouse is an excellent investment in today’s market.”

Scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2025 and priced at €349,000, the home represents a fantastic opportunity to own a piece of modern luxury.

Adding urgency, Simon exclaimed, “The first 11 all sold as soon as the project was launched, so number 12 should sell super-quick!”

Discover more about how you can make this dream home yours at Geres Homes on +34 711005788

