10 May, 2024 @ 18:21
10 May, 2024 @ 15:43
PICTURED: Moment ‘international drug traffickers’ are dragged away by riot police from the Real Padel club in Marbella – as sources warn of more potential arrests

A TOTAL of three people were dramatically arrested ‘for links to drug trafficking’ at the Real Padel club in Nueva Andalucia on Thursday, sources have said.

It comes after social media was awash with videos of the raid which showed multiple Policia Nacional riot vans parked outside the popular sports centre – situated behind the old Sisu Hotel near Puerto Banus.

Officers were seen charging into the centre wearing full protective gear and helmets, while a helicopter circled above.

Sources close to the investigation told Cadena Ser that the arrested were wanted on drug trafficking charges.

READ MORE: WATCH: Wanted British ‘drug trafficker’ is arrested in Benidorm

Moment suspects are lead away from the Real Club (INSTAGRAM/Marbellasequeja)
Police officers in riot gear and helmets can be seen marching past gym goers (INSTAGRAM/Marbellasequeja)

The paper added that not much else was known about the suspects other than that they were ‘foreign’.

It claimed that the same sources said there may be more arrests in the coming hours or days.

It comes after Diario Sur last night reported that the arrests were for ‘minor’ offences and not the result of a police investigation.

The operation was all part of the new so-called ‘Marbella Plan’ to crackdown on crime.

Several similar raids were carried out by the Intervention Unit (UIP) in Puerto Banus last weekend.

The UIP is made of former riot police and their presence has been reinforced in the city following the recent spate of headline-grabbing shootings.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

