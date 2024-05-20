Granada horror latest: President of Andalucia gives statement on ‘terrible’ double murder of children aged 10 and 12 at the hands of their grandfather – as more details emerge

JUANMA Moreno has given a statement on the ‘terrible’ double murder of two children in Granada at the hands of their grandfather as a motive comes to light.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Andalucian president expressed his ‘horror’ at the ‘terrible’ deaths of two children, aged 10 and 12, in Huetor Tajar.

The pair were killed by their grandfather after he barricaded himself inside a flat overnight.

Photo: Hoyendia/CanalSur/X

It is believed he shot his grandchildren and himself sometime between 05:00 am and 08:00 am yesterday, Monday, May 20.

Juanma Moreno sent ‘all his love’ to the remaining family members and a ‘hug to all of Andalucia and local residents’.

At first, it was believed the man was likely motivated by a car accident on March 19, in which the children’s mother, his daughter and his wife died.

Both he and the grandchildren were present at the accident and survived.

Photo: Hoyendia/CanalSur/X

Now, EFE sources have claimed a fight between the man and his son-in-law could be the real motive.

They also revealed one of the children died by strangulation and the other was shot.

Then, the man committed suicide by shooting himself with the 12 calibre shotgun.

He reportedly shot twice into the air from a window, prompting Guardia Civil Special Intervention Agents (UEI) to intervene, finding three lifeless bodies inside the apartment.

Initial investigations suggest the man killed the two children before turning the gun on himself.