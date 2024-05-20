20 May, 2024 @ 15:48
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 May, 2024 @ 13:36
··
1 min read

Swiss airlines must pay a passenger €600 compensation after bringing their flight forward by more than an hour, court in Malaga rules

by
Passengers wearing face covering queue to check in their luggages at the Iberia desk in Ibiza international airport, Spain, where the tourism industry has been hit hard by the latest 14-day quarantine requirement by the British government for all tourists that travel from Spain because of its high levels of COVID-19 cases. Picture date: Saturday August 1, 2020.

IF you’ve ever suffered a severe delay to a flight, you will no doubt have been encouraged to seek compensation for your troubles. But as one Swiss Airlines passenger has just found out, there is also money to be recovered if your flight is earlier than you expected. 

A court in Malaga has just ordered Swiss International Airlines to pay compensation of €600 to a passenger whose flight was brought forward by more than an hour. 

The online website reclamador.es, which seeks compensation on behalf of citizens, told Andalucia Informacion that the man had been advised of the change to his flight with more than two weeks’ notice. 

Read more: No passport or boarding pass? No problem! How a Spanish airline allows you to breeze through the airport ‘without papers’

The Swiss Airlines passenger was not properly notified of his flight change.

But it did so through an intermediary, the online travel agency eDreams. As a result, it was liable for the changes for having not directly notified the customer.

The passenger in question arrived at his destination more than two hours earlier than he had planned to. According to reclamador.es, he had bought his ticket at that time for a specific reason, and the earlier journey caused him a series of inconveniences. 

“Despite notice of a cancellation more than 14 days in advance, there is also a right to compensation if this notice was given to an intermediary and it is proven that it was not given to the client directly,” Jorge Ramos, a lawyer from reclamador.es, told Andalucia Informacion

“In this case, the travel agency was notified, but the client contracted the basic eDreams service, which did not include notifications of flight changes,” he added.

The ruling from the Malaga court is in line with criteria from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which has issued a series of rulings in recent years that are aimed at protecting the rights of airline passengers. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: [email protected] or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Granada horror latest: President of Andalucia gives statement on ‘terrible’ double murder of children aged 10 and 12 at the hands of their grandfather – as more details emerge

Next Story

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez calls for public apology from Argentina President Javier Milei after insulting his wife

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

The Role of Entertainment in Student Engagement and Educational Outcomes

Introduction Have you ever thought about how a good story
Weather warning for Spain: New DANA system will bring heavy rainfall this week - these are the affected areas

Weather warning for Spain: New DANA system will bring heavy rainfall this week – these are the affected areas

HEAVY rain and storms winds are predicted for parts of