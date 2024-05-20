British teenager ‘is raped in the street in Spain’s Mallorca while the attacker’s two friends watched’



A MALLORCA bar manager has been arrested for the alleged rape of a British teenage tourist on Friday.

Two of the suspect’s friends are being sought by the Guardia Civil for witnessing the assault and doing nothing to stop it.

The incident happened at around 4.00am on Friday at a nightclub in s’Illot, Sant Llorenc.

The female tourist. 19, went into the bar and got chatting with one of the staff who invited her to have several glasses of alcohol.

The woman became unwell after consuming the drinks and the bar manager- along with two friends- took her to a warehouse where they proposed to have sex with her.

The frightened Brit rejected their advances and managed to open a door to get out onto the street.

According to her Guardia Civil statement, she was followed by the trio who grabbed her and took her to a secluded area.

The bar manager pounced on her and took advantage that the street was empty to rape her.

The victim said the man’s friends did nothing to intervene, and she went back to her hotel where she reported the assault.

She provided a good description of her attacker- a Spaniard- and he was arrested and put in front of a judge,

The manager has denied that he forced himself on the tourist, according to sources quoted by the Ultima Hora newspaper.

His two Spanish friends are being sought by the Guardia Civil as witnesses and also face potential charges of failing to help her.