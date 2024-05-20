20 May, 2024 @ 15:48
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 May, 2024 @ 12:45
··
1 min read

British and Irish expats who ran a cannabis club on Spain’s Costa Blanca are arrested for ‘selling drugs disguised as food’

by
British and Irish expats who ran a cannabis club on Spain's Costa Blanca are arrested for 'selling drugs disguised as food'

SEVEN people including British and Irish expats have been arrested for running a Denia cannabis club that sold drugs packaged up as food.

The Policia Nacional said the club sold narcotics like it was a supermarket.

An Irish national, 48, and his partner, a 31-year-old Dutch woman, were president and secretary of the registered cannabis association, and were the alleged ring-leaders of the drug-sales gang.

READ MORE:

Under the law, marijuana can be consumed on club premises supplied by members but is strictly prohibited from being sold.

A police investigation began in March when information reached them that marijuana and hashish were being marketed, with hashish not even being allowed to be consumed at a club.

The club had 86 members but surveillance confirmed a far larger number of people entering the premises daily.

Clients left the building without apparently consuming marijuana but they walked away with newly-acquired stashes.

Investigators confirmed that club acted as a drugs supermarket and a search of the premises found marijuana in cigarettes, mincemeat, and other food products.

Officers seized 3.9 kilos of marijuana and 1.1 kilos of hashish.

Bags of marijuana buds were hidden among clothes and hashish cans in the garbage bin ready for sale in individualised jars- in an attempt to stop them being found if the premises were searched.

In the house of one of the club officials, a significant amount of narcotics was discovered- again trying to stave off discovery in a possible police intervention.

The detainees were six men and one woman- between 23 and 48 years of age- of Irish, Dutch, British and Spanish nationalities.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

FreakCon returns to Spain’s Costa del Sol: Cosplay and gaming fanatics to descend on Torremolinos for eighth annual edition – this is where to get tickets

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Valencia city - € 320
Next Story

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Valencia city – € 320,000

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

The Role of Entertainment in Student Engagement and Educational Outcomes

Introduction Have you ever thought about how a good story
Weather warning for Spain: New DANA system will bring heavy rainfall this week - these are the affected areas

Weather warning for Spain: New DANA system will bring heavy rainfall this week – these are the affected areas

HEAVY rain and storms winds are predicted for parts of