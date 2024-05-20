British and Irish expats who ran a cannabis club on Spain’s Costa Blanca are arrested for ‘selling drugs disguised as food’

SEVEN people including British and Irish expats have been arrested for running a Denia cannabis club that sold drugs packaged up as food.

The Policia Nacional said the club sold narcotics like it was a supermarket.

An Irish national, 48, and his partner, a 31-year-old Dutch woman, were president and secretary of the registered cannabis association, and were the alleged ring-leaders of the drug-sales gang.

Under the law, marijuana can be consumed on club premises supplied by members but is strictly prohibited from being sold.

A police investigation began in March when information reached them that marijuana and hashish were being marketed, with hashish not even being allowed to be consumed at a club.

The club had 86 members but surveillance confirmed a far larger number of people entering the premises daily.

Clients left the building without apparently consuming marijuana but they walked away with newly-acquired stashes.

Investigators confirmed that club acted as a drugs supermarket and a search of the premises found marijuana in cigarettes, mincemeat, and other food products.

Officers seized 3.9 kilos of marijuana and 1.1 kilos of hashish.

Bags of marijuana buds were hidden among clothes and hashish cans in the garbage bin ready for sale in individualised jars- in an attempt to stop them being found if the premises were searched.

In the house of one of the club officials, a significant amount of narcotics was discovered- again trying to stave off discovery in a possible police intervention.

The detainees were six men and one woman- between 23 and 48 years of age- of Irish, Dutch, British and Spanish nationalities.