20 May, 2024 @ 15:50
20 May, 2024 @ 12:36
FreakCon returns to Spain’s Costa del Sol: Cosplay and gaming fanatics to descend on Torremolinos for eighth annual edition – this is where to get tickets

COSPLAY and gaming fanatics are set to descend on Torremolinos this week, as FreakCon holds its eight annual edition. 

The festival, celebrating all things fandom, will return this weekend Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. 

In a new Torremolinos location, the Palacio de Congresos it will include workshops, talks, gaming contests, cosplay competitions and visits from famous faces. 

Star guests include Salva Espin, an illustrator who has worked on many Marvel projects including Spiderman, The Incredible Hulk and Captain America and Money Heist actor, Paco Tous. 

Have you chosen your best costume yet?
Photo: FreakCon

Workshops will see participants make many crafts including pom poms and Japanese kites (koinobori). 

Popular cosplayers such as Eothen and Enji Night will also be there, watching over the new family cosplay competition. 

There will also be tournaments of Pokemon, Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tekken and Mario Strikers. 

The event will take place between 11:00 am and 10:00 pm both days. 

Tickets are €11.80 and can be purchased on the FreakCon webpage, alongside entrance for the Tekken 8 and Pokemon competitions, for €23.80.

Yzabelle Bostyn

