10 May, 2024 @ 18:21
10 May, 2024 @ 11:06
Horror attack in Torremolinos: Man, 38, is stabbed in the neck before attacker flees in a taxi

A MAN was stabbed in the neck in Torremolinos as his attacker jumped in a taxi to flee the scene. 

The 38-year-old victim is in hospital with very serious injuries after being stabbed in the neck in Torremolinos. 

His attacker was arrested by Policia Nacional agents soon after and is being investigated for attempted murder. 

The incident took place at around 7am on Thursday, May 9 on Calle Marques de Salamanca. 

An Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos employee found the victim bleeding profusely from the neck and alongside a friend, who attempted to prevent further bleeding. 

Agents from both Policia Local and Nacional attended the scene and interviewed potential witnesses, obtaining a description of the aggressor. 

They released the description of the man, who had fled in a taxi. 

Emergencies services managed to intercept the taxi at Calle La Colina. 

The 43-year-old man was found with wounds on his back and head. 

It is believed the men had been involved in a fight near a bar in the La Nogalera area. 

Reportedly, they bumped into eachother again on Calle Marques de Salamanca, where the stabbing took place. 

Police are now trying to reconstruct the scene. 

Just two hours after the stabbing, a painter died after falling 18-metres as he lowered himself down to begin working. 

The 47-year-old man died on the spot.

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email [email protected]

