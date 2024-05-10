Horror attack in Torremolinos: Man, 38, is stabbed in the neck before attacker flees in a taxi

A MAN was stabbed in the neck in Torremolinos as his attacker jumped in a taxi to flee the scene.

The 38-year-old victim is in hospital with very serious injuries after being stabbed in the neck in Torremolinos.

His attacker was arrested by Policia Nacional agents soon after and is being investigated for attempted murder.

The incident took place at around 7am on Thursday, May 9 on Calle Marques de Salamanca.

An Ayuntamiento de Torremolinos employee found the victim bleeding profusely from the neck and alongside a friend, who attempted to prevent further bleeding.

Agents from both Policia Local and Nacional attended the scene and interviewed potential witnesses, obtaining a description of the aggressor.

They released the description of the man, who had fled in a taxi.

Emergencies services managed to intercept the taxi at Calle La Colina.

The 43-year-old man was found with wounds on his back and head.

It is believed the men had been involved in a fight near a bar in the La Nogalera area.

Reportedly, they bumped into eachother again on Calle Marques de Salamanca, where the stabbing took place.

Police are now trying to reconstruct the scene.

