9 May, 2024 @ 16:56
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 May, 2024 @ 15:30
··
1 min read

Dog finds a human ARM at a ‘finca’ in Spain: Police analyse ring on victim’s finger after failing to find rest of the body

by
Frenchman kills neighbour and then turns gun on himself at luxury Costa Blanca urbanisation in Spain

SPAIN’S Guardia Civil is investigating a grisly discovery in Alicante province, after a dog found an arm apparently belonging to a woman on a finca, or farmland, in the municipality of Xixona. 

The limb was discovered two weeks ago, on April 27, but the rest of the body has not been located. The authorities are trying to work out who the victim was and find a possible culprit. 

The victim is thought to be a woman due to her fingernails, according to a report on online news site Informacion, as well as a gold ring with an encrusted jewel she was wearing on one of the fingers. 

Read more:

Frenchman kills neighbour and then turns gun on himself at luxury Costa Blanca urbanisation in Spain
The Guardia Civil have been using drones and divers to locate the rest of the body.

The woman is thought to have been dead for several months. 

The Guardia Civil on Thursday was carrying out a new search in the area, using a helicopter, sniffer dogs and specialised officers from different sections of the police force. 

The authorities have also used drones and even divers to search irrigation ponds for the rest of the body. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: [email protected] or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Bank wars in Spain: BBVA announces hostile takeover of rival Sabadell – after merger deal failed

Boxer Antonio Barrul
Next Story

Boxer in Spain faces charges after ‘beating up a man in a cinema who was shouting aggressively at his girlfriend’

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Armed police in riot gear storm the Real Padel club and gym in Marbella: ‘Multiple arrests’ are made while a helicopter hovers above

POLICIA Nacional have raided a popular padel tennis club and

GIVEAWAY: Win six months of FREE membership at the newly upgraded Max Fitness gym on Spain’s Costa del Sol

MAX Fitness gym is offering an incredible six months of